Karnataka approves internal reservation within 15% SC quota

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday, April 24, approved a revised formula for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC) within the existing 15% quota, clearing the way for long-pending government recruitment and admissions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the move as a “historic decision” that would end a four-decade struggle over equitable distribution of reservation benefits among different SC communities.

At a special Cabinet meeting, the government unanimously approved the division of the total 15% Scheduled Caste quota. Under the revised formula, 5.25% has been allocated to the “left-hand groups” or Group A, another 5.25% to the “right-hand groups” or Group B, including the Holeya community, and 4.5% to Group C, which includes Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korma, and 59 nomadic or Alemari communities.

Siddaramaiah said the earlier 6:6:5 formula had to be proportionately reduced after the government brought the total reservation structure in line with the 50% ceiling laid down by the courts. “The earlier 6:6:5 formula was proportionately reduced to 15% to comply with the 50% reservation ceiling mandated by courts. The Cabinet unanimously decided on 5.25% for SC Left, 5.25% for SC Right–Holeya, and 4.5% for Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korma, and 59 Alemari castes,” he said.

The Chief Minister said recruitment for 56,432 government posts announced in the state budget would begin immediately. “From tomorrow onwards, the recruitment process will begin with the issuance of notifications,” he said, adding that the government would withdraw the earlier notification based on the 6:6:5 formula and issue a fresh one reflecting the revised structure.

He explained that the government had initially proposed 17% reservation for Scheduled Castes and 7% for Scheduled Tribes. However, because of the legal ceiling on total reservations, the quota had to be reduced to 15% for SCs and 3% for STs. He cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case, which upheld the general 50% cap on reservations, and said a later Constitution Bench ruling had allowed internal reservation within constitutional limits.

The Chief Minister said the issue had been delayed despite a consensus reached earlier at a Scheduled Castes convention in Chitradurga attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and representatives of 101 SC communities and 59 Alemari castes. Following the August 1, 2024 Supreme Court judgement permitting states to implement internal reservation, Karnataka appointed a one-man panel headed by retired High Court judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das, whose recommendations formed the basis for the categorisation.

However, litigation by the Alemari community and confusion over roster points led to a High Court stay after the total reservation for SC and ST rose to 24%, taking the overall reservation beyond the 50% ceiling. Siddaramaiah said the 6% reservation kept aside due to court intervention would remain as a backlog until the final verdict. “If the High Court rules in favour, the additional 6% will be treated as backlog,” he said.

Within Group C, the government has also earmarked 20% of posts for Alemari communities. Siddaramaiah said this effectively meant one in every five posts in that category would go to nomadic communities. Until the final court ruling, recruitment and admissions would continue within the current 50% ceiling.

Flanked by Dalit ministers, the Chief Minister said there was no disagreement within the Cabinet over the decision. He said ministers including KH Muniyappa, G Parameshwara, HC Mahadevappa, Priyank Kharge, and Satish Jarkiholi had all supported the revised structure unanimously.

Social Welfare Minister Mahadevappa called it a reflection of the government’s commitment to social justice and said confusion over roster points had delayed implementation. He added that if reserved vacancies within SC categories were below 15%, there would be no internal quota and those posts would remain open to all SC communities.

Home Minister Parameshwara said states such as Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh had similar internal reservation models, but Karnataka’s case was unique because of the large number of SC communities. “Today we have ensured justice for all. Every fifth post in Group C will be reserved for Alemaris. The Karnataka model may be emulated as we have shown how to implement it legally, politically, and administratively,” he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Muniyappa said the decision had ended decades of conflict between SC Left and SC Right groups. “This is a 40-year struggle. The Chief Minister and the party have kept their word. Today, all 101 marginalised communities got justice,” he said.

The Congress government had promised internal reservation in its 2023 election manifesto, and Siddaramaiah said the decision reflected the party’s commitment to sarvarigu samapaalu (equal share for all). “Though delayed, this is a historic decision,” he said.