Karnataka aims to lead in responsible AI, to train 5 lakh graduates annually in AI, say Ministers

Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge and Sharan Prakash Patil have said the state is positioning itself as a national leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep technology, with a focus on skill development, responsible AI use and global collaboration.

Speaking to IANS at the AI Summit in Delhi on Wednesday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge said there is immense potential for India, and particularly Karnataka, to harness the global technological disruption currently underway.

“There is an immense opportunity for India as a country and Karnataka as a state to leverage the disruption happening across the world. The Government of Karnataka is leading and is well ahead. We are engaging with global leaders on skill incubation and setting up centres of excellence for our startups in the state,” he said.

Kharge added that the state aims to take the lead in the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence for e-governance. He noted that Karnataka ranks among the top states in skill capabilities and has one of the largest AI talent pools in the country.

“We are leveraging global leaders in deep tech and AI. We are in discussions to see how we can collaborate for the future, particularly in advanced technologies,” he said.

Responding to a question about the Galgotias University controversy, Kharge stressed the importance of ethics in innovation. “It does not matter who it is. We need to be ethical. If the invention, innovation or intellectual property is not yours, you should not claim it as yours or mislead people into believing so. Whether it is a university, a company or an individual, the same standard applies,” he said.

It may be noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to the recent controversy over Galgotias University's presence at India AI Impact Summit and its claims about a China-manufactured Robodog. Gandhi said that the AI summit is a “disorganised PR spectacle.” He claimed that Indian data is up for sale and Chinese products are showcased at the summit.

Minister Kharge also acknowledged complaints about organisational issues and lack of communication affecting entrepreneurs, but said such matters fall within the purview of the Government of India.

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Sharan Prakash Patil, said India has a major role to play in the AI space and that Karnataka is already a leader in the field.

“Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, is regarded as the Silicon City of the country. We have the right ecosystem, a strong talent pool and high adaptability. The government is supporting this by building the right skill base,” he said.

Patil said the Skill Development Department aims to train at least five lakh graduates every year in AI-related technologies. To achieve this, the state is setting up around five centres of excellence to prepare youth for future-ready skills.

“Adoptability is a major question today. The next step is how to adopt AI tools without causing displacement of the workforce. AI should assist rather than replace. We are focusing on skilling people for future jobs,” he said.

He added that AI would increasingly be used across sectors, including health, public administration, e-governance and agriculture. “There is no limit to where AI can be applied. It will play a role in every department and in all areas,” he said.