Karnataka: AICCTU writes to govt seeking relief for pourakarmikas from heatwave

The letter also pointed out that many pourakarmikas are deprived of resting areas and adequate drinking water facilities, increasing their vulnerability to heat-related health issues. “Pourakarmikas work in this extreme heat and without any precautions whatsoever, and it is necessary that immediate action be taken to protect their health,” the letter underlined.

In light of these circumstances, the AICCTU has urged immediate action to protect the health and safety of pourakarmikas. They have specifically called upon the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) to immediately implement half-day shifts with a mandated weekly off without any financial deductions. The organisation has also asked to put in place additional breaks as necessary during working hours, as well as provide daily drinking water supplies, ORS, buttermilk, and essential protective gear such as eye shades, hats, and umbrellas to shield workers from the sun's harsh rays.

The daytime temperatures in Bengaluru have soared to 38 degrees Celsius in the past few days, inching towards the highest-ever recorded April temperature of 39.2 degrees in 2016. These current temperatures exceed Bengaluru's typical April weather by at least three degrees. The city is also experiencing warmer nights, a departure from its usual pleasant evenings. Minimum temperatures have also reached new highs, with yesterday's recording at 23 degrees Celsius, surpassing those of Delhi and Gurugram.