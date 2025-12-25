Karnataka: Ahinda convention in support of Siddaramaiah in January

The State Backward Classes Awareness Forum on Wednesday has decided to organise an Ahinda convention in support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 25, 2026, in Mysuru.

The programme is expected to serve as a show of strength for the Chief Minister.

Ahinda leaders held a preliminary meeting in Mysuru city today and finalised the date and venue for the event. It has also been decided to gather between 25,000 and 30,000 people for the convention. Forum President K. Shivaram, coordinator Yogesh, and senior leader Nanjundaswamy participated in the meeting, which was attended by more than 25 leaders from various Ahinda groups.

Shivaram stated that although CM Siddaramaiah will not personally participate in the event, invitations will be extended to authors, progressive thinkers, and selected leaders from the Congress party.

He added that the event is being organised to demand that CM Siddaramaiah should not be disturbed, as he is the only leader representing Ahinda groups in the state.

It may be noted that in Ahinda, ‘A’ stands for minorities (alpasankyatharu), ‘HIND’ stands for OBCs (hindulida jaati), and ‘D’ stands for SCs and STs (Dalits).

Shivaram further said that if CM Siddaramaiah is removed from his position, the Congress party could lose the Ahinda vote bank. “The event will demonstrate Siddaramaiah’s indispensability to the Congress party,” he added.

Reacting to the development from Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, when asked about CM Siddaramaiah’s camp planning a show of strength through the Ahinda convention, said, “I wish everyone good luck.”

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, Shivakumar said, "I love being a party worker more than holding any position in the party. That is a permanent position for me. Since 1980, I have been a party worker, and I will continue to be a party worker in the future as well."

When asked whether he would be happy continuing as Deputy Chief Minister for five years, Shivakumar replied, "I will remain a party worker. The position of party worker is the only permanent position for me."

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and former minister K.N. Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday opined that the party high command may not intervene in the leadership issue in the state.

Any decision on leadership changes in Karnataka, including the Chief Minister and ministers, would be taken solely by the party high command, and it was not known when such a decision would be made, he said.