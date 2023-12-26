Karnataka advises seven-day mandatory isolation leave for COVID-19 patients

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday, December 26, issued a series of measures aimed at curbing further spread of the virus. Wearing masks, adhering to COVID appropriate behavior, and not sending children with symptoms to schools are among the measures the government has decided upon. The precautionary steps were announced after Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held a cabinet sub committee meeting on COVID-19.

A total of 436 active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state as of December 26. Among them, 400 patients are under home isolation and 36 in hospitals. The daily testing target has been fixed at 5,000 samples per day from Tuesday.

The government has also decided to administer precautionary vaccines for senior citizens. Up to 30,000 precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be procured for vaccination, with special focus for senior citizens and immunocompromised persons, said the press release.