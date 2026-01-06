Ganesha processions: 52 FIRs in Karnataka in two years, 27 in Mandya over two communal incidents

The Mandya cases

The cases registered in Mandya district over the communal clash in Nagamangala in 2024 and in Maddur last year, pushed up the overall number of cases in the state. Excluding these, the total number of cases booked over Ganesha processions was 23 in 2024 and two in 2025.

Police registered 17 cases over arson and property damage during communal clashes in Nagamangala in 2024. A Ganesha procession deviated from the approved route near the mosque, which the police failed to stop. The group raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, which were met with shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar’ but the police managed to make the procession leave the spot. Later a group turned up at the Nagamangala Town police station and picked a fight with the police demanding to know why they couldn’t go towards the mosque. Word about the altercation spread and the group swelled to about 500 people. A group of Muslims too gathered, and a clash broke out, with the outnumbered police personnel sandwiched between the two groups, trying to control the violence.

Stones were thrown at a Ganesha procession in Ram Rahim Nagar in Maddur town on September 7 last year. The next day, large crowds mobilised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took over the streets, raising abuses at Muslims and vandalising Eid Milaad decorations. Police registered 10 cases, including for the stone pelting, hate speech, and vandalism in defiance of prohibitory orders.

A case was registered at the Azadnagar police station Mandya in 2024 over stone pelting after Muslims objected to a group raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in their area. Those booked included two minors.

The cases in Mandya district, which is part of the Old Mysuru region, are significant. Hindutva has had little traction in the region for historical reasons, unlike other parts of Karnataka, where its acceptance is uneven. The BJP and Sangh Parivar have been attempting to make inroads in this region, which has never voted for the saffron party. However, the BJP’s vote share rose marginally in Mandya district in the 2023 Assembly election, and the communal violence in Nagamangala and Maddur have polarised local communities.