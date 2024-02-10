Karnataka: 38 medical students suspended for making Instagram reels inside govt hospital

A day after Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao terminated a doctor from service for doing pre-wedding photo-shoot inside an operation theatre at the government hospital in Chitradurga district, the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Saturday suspended 38 medical students and also extended their housemanship posting by 10 days for making reels in the institute premises.

The students had shot a number of reels, including dancing on popular Hindi, Kannada and Telugu film songs, which had gone viral on social media. The public had objected to the act of using the hospital premises, lab and operation theatre for filming entertainment videos.

The students shot videos during evening and night in the hospital premises, which were unnoticed by the authorities. After the students posted the videos on their social media platforms, they went viral, drawing the notice of the authorities.