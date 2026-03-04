Karnataka: 18 return, 265 await evacuation from West Asia

A total of 283 people from Karnataka are stranded across several West Asian countries amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Of them, 18 returned safely on Tuesday morning, while the others remain in transit.

As of 10 am on March 3, details of all 283 stranded persons received at the SEOC and District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) have been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi for coordination and assistance, officials said.

Among those stranded, the largest number, 198, are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is followed by Bahrain (31), Qatar (14), Kuwait (13), Saudi Arabia (4), Iran (4) and Turkey (1). Officials clarified that this figure does not include the thousands of expatriates from Karnataka who have been working in Gulf countries for years.

District-wise, Bengaluru Urban accounts for the highest number, with 75 people stranded in Dubai alone. Ballari has 26 affected residents, while Hassan district has multiple cases across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the stranded persons fall into two categories: long-term workers in Gulf countries, and those who had travelled for holidays, business or meetings and are now unable to return due to airspace restrictions and flight disruptions.

Meanwhile, 42 flights, including 21 arrivals and 21 departures, were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport until 3 pm on Tuesday owing to airspace restrictions. Services on key international routes, including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha, were affected. Airport authorities said flight operations have partially resumed from the UAE and other West Asian destinations.

The state government said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda are closely monitoring the situation. The Karnataka Resident Commissioner has activated the Karnataka Bhavan team in New Delhi to coordinate with central authorities.

Passengers have been advised to check flight status with airlines before heading to the airport and rely only on official sources for updates. They may also contact the AirSewa portal or the Ministry of Civil Aviation helpline for assistance. People from Karnataka residing in affected countries have been urged to follow advisories issued by local governments and register with Indian Embassies or Consulates for support.