Karnataka: 15, including 2 children, killed after van rams into parked truck

In a tragic accident, 15 people, including eight women and two children, were killed after a mini van in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck near Gundenahalli Cross on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway on Friday, June 28. The victims were residents of Emmehatti village near Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district. They were on their way home from Maharashtra after a temple tour. The incident occurred early in the morning at around 4 am.

The victims have been identified as Parashuram (45), Bhagya (40), Nagesh (50), Vishalakshi (40), Arpita (18), Subhadra Bai (65), Punya (50), Manjula Bai (62), Adarsh (23), Manasa (24), Rupa (40), and Manjula (50). Two children, aged four and six years, also lost their lives. Four other individuals are in serious condition and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to reports, the Emmehatti residents travelled to Maharashtra to visit the Tiwari Lakshmi Temple for a special worship ceremony for the newly purchased mini van. They also visited the Tulja Bhavani Temple and Renuka Yellamma Temple in Belagavi district before leaving for Maharashtra. The group included family, relatives, and friends.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may not have seen the parked truck due to mist or may have dozed off, leading to the collision. Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar confirmed that over 15 people were in the tempo traveller at the time of the accident. “The bodies have been shifted to the Haveri District Hospital mortuary. The incident took place within the Byadagi police station limits,” Haveri SP said.

Expressing his grief, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Saddened to hear the news of the death of 13 people from Bhadravati in Shimoga district in a terrible road accident near Haveri. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved families."

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, also conveyed her condolences and said, "It is saddening to learn of the death of several pilgrims including women and children in a bus accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."