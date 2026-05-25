Karnataka: 10 drown in Bhatkal river while collecting shellfish, three rescued

Ten people, including eight members of an extended family, drowned after being swept away by strong currents while collecting shellfish in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, May 24. The incident occurred in the Kalinatti stream estuary near Shirali and one person remains missing as rescue operations continue.

Police said the victims, all residents of the Padushirali Saradahole area in Bhatkal, had entered the estuary where the Kalinatti stream meets the sea to collect shellfish for sustenance when they were caught off guard by rising waters and strong currents triggered by recent rainfall and high tide.

“They were not tourists but had likely entered the estuary to collect shellfish for food. They did not estimate the force of the current that had increased due to the recent rainfall. They were washed away in a high tide at the estuary where the stream meets the sea,” police said .

Authorities said the group had entered the water without a boat and were standing on the sandy floor of the estuary when water levels rose suddenly. “They all died as they were holding hands and pulled each other in fear,” police said .

Police officials added that shellfish collection is generally carried out by women during low tide and suggested the victims may have misjudged the timing of the high tide. The rain of the previous night and rough sea conditions and high waves may have caused the water level to rise suddenly.

The deceased were identified as Malati Jattappa Naik, 38; Laxmi Mahadev Naik, 40; Laxmi Shivaram Naik, 40; Laxmi Annappa Naik, 50; Umesh Manjunath Naik, 25; Jyoti Nagappa Naik, 38; Mastamma Manjunath Naik, 45; Manjamma Goid Naik, 30; Laxmi Madhav Naik, 40; and Nagarathna Parameshwar Naik, 38.

The missing person was identified as Madeva Bhairappa Naik, 45.

Fishermen and local residents rescued Latha Jagadish Naik, 38; Madevi Manjunath Naik, 60; and Nagarathna Ishwar Naik, 40, of which the latter two were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case has been registered at the Bhatkal Police Station.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died.

“I am deeply hurt at the news of people drowning near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada. I pray that their souls rest in peace and that their families get the strength to bear the loss. It is a sad and painful event. Let us all pray that those missing are found soon and join their families,” he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar described the incident as unfortunate and said rescue efforts remained the government’s immediate priority.