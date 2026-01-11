Kannada writer and publisher Asha Raghu dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Kannada writer and publisher, Asha Raghu, 46, died by suicide at her residence in Malleswaram on Saturday, police said. The incident came to light when family members broke open the door after receiving no response. Asha is survived by her daughter. Her husband, KC Raghu, had passed away two years ago.

Born on June 18, 1979, to Keshava Iyengar and Sulochana, Asha Raghu earned her postgraduate degree in Kannada from Bangalore University. She initially worked as a lecturer and was involved with theatre, television, and cinema, contributing as a dialogue writer and assistant director. Later, she dedicated herself entirely to literary work and was active in the book publishing sector for several years.

Asha Raghu authored several acclaimed novels, including Avarta, Gata, Maye, and Chittaranga. Her short story collections include Aarane Beralu, Bogaseyalli Kathegalu, and Aparoopa Purana Kathegalu. She also wrote plays such as Choodamani, Kshamadana, Bangarada Panjara and Pootani and Other Plays. A critical work titled 'Avarta–Manthana', based on her novel 'Avarta', has also been published.

She was the recipient of multiple honours, including the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award, the Suryanarayana Chadaga Award, the Palakala Seetaramabhatta Award from the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the Rajalakshmi Baraguru Ramachandrappa Award from the Raichur Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the Amma Award, the Triveni Endowment Award from the Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha, and the ‘Sahityamruta Saraswati’ title from the Mandya District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, among others.