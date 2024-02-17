Kannada movement in Bengaluru: A history with sociologist Chandan Gowda

The most significant agitations of the Kannada movement

Chandan: The Gokak chaluvali was the first big mass mobilisation for the Kannada cause in the 1980s. It was a statewide mobilisation, but Bangalore was important. It culminated in the formation of the Kannada Kavalu Samithi [later became the Kannada Development Authority] to monitor the progress of Kannada and other recommendations like the reservation of jobs for Kannadigas (which was defined by domicile and not by the “mother tongue”) etc. But none of these things have seen proper implementation. The promotion of Kannada is rarely part of the manifestos of political parties.

The Gokak agitation was an agitation for Kannada to be the first language of the state. In 1968, the Central government promoted a three language formula for education under which all Hindi speaking states were to introduce Hindi, English and a modern Indian language (preferably one of the southern languages) and non-Hindi speaking states were to teach Hindi, English and the regional language. Most other states did not adopt this policy, but Karnataka did.

During this period, because there was opposition to Hindi, Sanskrit was the first language in education while the state language Kannada was made the third language. In 1972, CM Devaraj Urs made Kannada the first language and Sanskrit the third.

But in 1980, his successor D. Gundu Rao, reverted Sanskrit back to the first language status, sparking protests. The state government set up a committee under scholar Vinayaka Krishna Gokak to look into the demands. The Gokak committee recommended that Kannada be the first or second language during high school and the medium of instruction in public and private primary schools.

The recommendations were initially not implemented leading to the Gokak agitation in 1982. The agitation became hugely popular after Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar joined the movement. After this, the government passed an order to the effect. This rule has, however, been challenged and struck down by the courts, which said parents should have the right to decide on the medium. The Karnataka government passed another order in 1994 stating that schools had to provide education in the Kannada medium or a mother tongue. This was also challenged by private schools and struck down by the courts. But CM Siddaramaiah continues to say that the government will try to make this happen.

But, in the 1990s, the Kannada movement turned violent on two occasions. One pertained to the Cauvery water sharing issue during Bangarappa’s time when many Tamilians were attacked. Nearly twenty persons died and several business properties were destroyed with the state government staying passive.