Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, wife and son booked for dowry harassment



Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, his wife Bhagyalakshmi, and their son Pavan have been booked in a case of dowry harassment and cruelty, based on a complaint filed by Pavan’s wife, Pavithra.

In her complaint to the Jnana Bharathi police in Bengaluru, Pavithra stated that she married Pavan in 2021. At the time, Pavan was unemployed, and Pavithra claimed she took on the responsibility of managing household expenses and even gifted him a car. Later, Pavan reportedly sought funds to start a film institute, Kala Samrat Team Academy. The institute was financed by Pavithra’s mother but eventually shut down due to financial losses.

Pavithra also mentioned that her family had gifted a ring worth Rs 1 lakh and covered the wedding expenses. Additionally, she alleged that she borrowed Rs 10 lakh and gave it to Pavan and his family to support a business venture. Despite this financial support, Pavithra accused Narayan’s family of continuing to demand money and subjecting her to harassment. This eventually led to her being forced out of the house, along with her minor son.

Pavithra further alleged that she stayed with her mother and made several attempts to return home, but was repeatedly denied entry. Feeling helpless, she turned to the police for assistance.

According to a Times of India report, the police have issued notices to S Narayan, Bhagyalakshmi, and Pavan in connection with the case.

S Narayan is a veteran Kannada filmmaker, producer and actor with a career spanning over three decades. He has directed several family dramas and is regarded as one of Sandalwood’s most prolific directors.