Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad dies at 51, police suspect suicide

Kannada director Guruprasad was found dead at his apartment in Madanayakanahalli in Bengaluru North taluk by the police on Sunday, November 3. Police officials said his body was found in a decomposed state and suspect that he might have taken his own life four to five days ago. Guruprasad would have turned 52 on November 2. He gained popularity through his films Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, and Director’s Special, and has also acted in seven films.

According to reports, residents alerted the police after they sensed a strong smell emanating from Guruprasad’s apartment. It is suspected that the director was facing financial difficulties. A complaint was reportedly filed against him recently by the owner of Total Kannada bookstore alleging that he had failed to pay for books and CDs bought in 2019 related to Kannada literature and cinema. Guruprasad had allegedly bought five sets of 75 books each, amounting to Rs 65,000 after discount. The complaint alleged that he failed to make the payment and also changed his residential address, avoiding further communication.

Guruprasad rose to fame with his debut film Mata in 2006, which received critical acclaim. His last film Ranganayaka, which he had also written, released in March this year and tanked at the box-office. His filmography includes Eddelu Manjunatha, Director’s Special, Eradane Sala, and Maryade Ramanna.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726