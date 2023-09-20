Kannada actors rally for Cauvery: Shivaraj Kumar, Darshan, Sudeep speak

Kiccha Sudeep asserted, "Our Cauvery is our right." He expressed confidence in the government's commitment to the people and called for immediate expert intervention to ensure justice. “I demand that the experts formulate a strategy immediately and give justice. I also have my voice in the land-water-language struggle,” he said.

Actor Darshan highlighted the significant water scarcity in the state. “There has been a continuous attempt to get more water (by Tamil Nadu) by reducing Karnataka’s share of Cauvery water. This year there is a lot of water scarcity in the state.” He urged for a prompt consideration of all relevant statistics to secure justice swiftly.

Veteran actor Doddanna, spoke about the significance of the Cauvery river, and quoted G Madegowda, the former Karnataka minister who led Cauvery agitations for four decades, saying, "We will give you blood but not Cauvery water." Doddanna stressed that in the current water-scarce situation, it's simply not feasible.