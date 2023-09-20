Kannada actors rally for Cauvery: Shivaraj Kumar, Darshan, Sudeep speak

The ongoing dispute over the Cauvery river water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has garnered support from influential figures in the Kannada film industry. Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar said that actors are poised to join the farmers in their protests, pending a decision by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). Shivaraj Kumar, Darshan, Sudeep, and Yash, among others, have also stepped forward to voice their concerns and advocate for a peaceful resolution. This comes after a social media campaign targeted them for their perceived silence on the issue.
Shivaraj Kumar, emphasising the pivotal role of farmers, stated, "A farmer is the backbone of the country, so the backbone of the farmer is our Cauvery." He implored leaders and the court to thoroughly examine all aspects and find a peaceful solution.
Kiccha Sudeep asserted, "Our Cauvery is our right." He expressed confidence in the government's commitment to the people and called for immediate expert intervention to ensure justice. “I demand that the experts formulate a strategy immediately and give justice. I also have my voice in the land-water-language struggle,” he said.
Actor Darshan highlighted the significant water scarcity in the state. “There has been a continuous attempt to get more water (by Tamil Nadu) by reducing Karnataka’s share of Cauvery water. This year there is a lot of water scarcity in the state.” He urged for a prompt consideration of all relevant statistics to secure justice swiftly.
Veteran actor Doddanna, spoke about the significance of the Cauvery river, and quoted G Madegowda, the former Karnataka minister who led Cauvery agitations for four decades, saying, "We will give you blood but not Cauvery water." Doddanna stressed that in the current water-scarce situation, it's simply not feasible.
In a state grappling with a severe water shortage, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly stated that Karnataka will not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, September 20. He said that Karnataka's water resources are at a perilously low level, with only 53 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) available out of the required 106 TMC for various purposes including drinking, crop protection, and industrial use. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the state will escalate the matter by seeking legal recourse in the Supreme Court.