Kannada actor Nagabhushana held for crashing car into couple, woman dead

A woman named Prema (48) died after popular Kannada actor NS Nagabhushana allegedly hit her and her husband with his car in Bengaluru. Prema;s husband Krishna is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at a private hospital in the city. The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Saturday, September 30 when Nagabhushana was going from Konanakunte to Uttarahalli in Bengaluru. Nagabhushana allegedly hit the couple walking on the Vasanthapura Main Road with his car. He is currently in police custody.

Nagabhushana’s car was reportedly travelling at a great speed and hit the couple walking on the footpath. The car then hit an electrical vehicle and was heavily damaged. Prema suffered grievous injuries on her face and head. Her daughter told reporters on Sunday, “I have no hatred for you (Nagabhushana) and I will give you any money but please bring my mother back.” It was Nagabhushana who helped admit the couple in a hospital on Saturday night.

Nagabhushana is an actor who broke out in the Kannada film industry when he played the lead role in the film Ikkat in 2021. He has since starred in films such as Badava Rascal, Daredevil Mustafa, Kousalya Supraja Rama, and recently in the upcoming film Tagaru Palya produced by the popular star Dhananjaya.