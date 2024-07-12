Kannada actor Aparna Vastarey passes away after battling lung cancer

Kannada actor, television presenter, and anchor Aparna Vastarey, aged 57, passed away on Thursday evening, July 11 in Bengaluru after battling lung cancer, as confirmed by her family.

Aparna is survived by her husband, Nagaraj Vastarey, a prominent Kannada writer and architect.

For commuters on Bengaluru's Namma Metro, Aparna has been a familiar voice since 2014, serving as the Kannada announcer. Her career spanned over three decades, marked by her debut in Puttanna Kanagal's film Masanada Hoovu in 1984. Known for her versatile talent, Aparna graced Kannada television screens with numerous shows on DD Chandana in the 1990s and anchored countless public events.

Known for her roles in serials such as Moodala Mane and Mukta, Aparna also participated as a contestant in the inaugural season of the Kannada reality TV series Bigg Boss Kannada in 2013. Since 2015, she has been a part of the comedy show Majaa Talkies.