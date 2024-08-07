Kali river bridge in Karnataka’s Karwar collapses

A bridge over the river Kali connecting Karnataka and Goa collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday. A lorry that was on the bridge when it collapsed at 1.30 am fell into the river and the driver was rescued.

The driver Balamurugan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, stood on the cabin of the lorry and called for help. Local fishermen who heard him informed rescue services. He was taken to a hospital and is recovering.

The bridge across the Kali, which is part of the National Highway 66 connecting Goa and Karnataka, was built in the 1980s. A new bridge has been built next to the old one and one lane was opened to traffic. The two bridges would have been one-way.