Kalaburagi finally gets a direct train to Bengaluru

After decades of demanding a direct train to the state capital, Kalaburagi will finally get a train to Bengaluru. BJP MP Umesh Jadhav on Saturday, March 9 said that the Vande Bharat Express between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. This is also the first Vande Bharat Express train to Kalyana Karnataka region.

The Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru (Train No. 22231) Vande Bharat Express will depart from Kalaburagi at 5:15 am, reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 2 pm on all days except Fridays. The train will make stops at Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Anantapur, and Yelahanka.

On its return trip, the SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi (Train No. 22232) Vande Bharat Express will commence its journey from SMVT Bengaluru at 2:40 pm, arriving in Kalaburagi at 11:30 pm on all days except Thursdays.