Kadlekai Parishe 2023: A peek into the legacy of Bengaluru's peanut festival

On the last Monday of the Hindu month of Kartik, which coincided with December 11 this year, the Bull Temple in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi witnessed a vibrant celebration as hundreds of farmers from surrounding rural areas gathered for the annual Kadlekai Parishe, or peanut fair.

The 16th-century temple, dedicated to dodda basava (big bull), served as the focal point for the festivities. Farmers arrived carrying large jute sacks filled with their freshly harvested peanut crops. After making offerings to the revered bull, the remaining peanuts were prominently displayed in piles on the pavements and roads surrounding the temple, marking the commencement of the three-day festival.

The roots of the nearly 500-year-old Kadlekai Parishe trace back to a local legend. According to one version, farmers constructed the temple to appease a bull that had wreaked havoc on their crops. Another version narrates that the bull itself transformed into stone, and the temple was subsequently built around it. Regardless of the interpretation, the farmers continue the tradition, ensuring that the bull receives the first share of their peanut harvest during the annual Kadlekai Parishe. Farmers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh offer their annual harvest as a tribute