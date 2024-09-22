Justice V Srishananda says controversial comments unintentional, expresses regret

Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court expressed regret over recent controversial remarks made during court hearings, stating that his comments were unintentional and not aimed at hurting any individual or section of society. In the first video, the judge referred to an area in Bengaluru as Pakistan while speaking about Gori Palya, a sublocality in west Bengaluru, and in another instance he reprimanded a woman lawyer by making a gender insensitive comment.

Both comments were captured on video during live-streamed court proceedings and widely circulated on social media, drawing criticism from various quarters. The Supreme Court, on Friday, September 20, also took suo motu cognizance of the remarks.

The judge on Saturday, September 21, issued a statement in open court expressing his “sincere regrets if his observations had hurt any individual and any section or community of the society.” Justice Srishananda said that his comments were reported out of context and, in the second case, were not directed at the woman advocate involved in the case, but rather at her client. He said he would clarify the situation to the advocate herself but added that she was not present in court. He requested office-bearers of the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru (AAB), to convey his message to her.

Referring to a Muslim majority area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan," during a hearing on motor vehicle laws, Srishananda said, “Go to Mysuru Road flyover, every auto rickshaw has 10 people. The law is not applicable there because Mysuru Road flyover, up to the market from Gori Palya, is in Pakistan, not in India. This is the reality... Even a strict police officer wouldn’t catch those violating the rules by carrying more than 10 people in an autorickshaw.”

In a second clip, Justice Srishanada, during a cheque dishonour case hearing, told a woman lawyer, “You know everything about him. Tomorrow morning, you can even tell me the colour of his undergarment.”

The controversy prompted the Supreme Court of India to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, sought a report from the Registrar-General of the Karnataka High Court on the issue and the matter will be heard on September 25.