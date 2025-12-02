Justice Michael D'Cunha panel submits report to CM on Chamarajanagar Covid deaths

The Justice Michael D’Cunha Committee has submitted its report on the deaths in the Chamarajnagar district hospital in May 2021, allegedly due to a severe shortage of oxygen supply, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Michael D’Cunha submitted the report to the CM on Monday, December 1.

Twenty-four people had died at the Chamarajanagar district hospital on May 1 and 2, 2021, allegedly due to a severe shortage of oxygen.

The deaths sparked widespread outrage in the state amid a public perception that the then BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa in the state had been grossly inept in its handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The government also faced allegations of corruption in procurement of medical supplies.