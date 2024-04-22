Justice for Neha: Muslim organisations observe bandh in Karnataka’s Hubballi

Muslim organisations have announced they will observe a voluntary bandh in Karnataka’s Hubballi district on Monday, April 22 to condemn the murder of 24-year-old college student Neha Hiremath. A silent protest march will also be conducted to demand the harshest punishment for the accused.
Ismail Tamatgar, President of the Anjuman-e-Islam in Dharwad, said that all Muslim businesses will participate in the bandh from 10 am to 3 pm to express condolences for the deceased and protest against the heinous incident. He also said that in honour of Neha Hiremath, the Anjuman-e-Islam Society plans to name one of its blocks after her, with her parents being invited to inaugurate it.
“Chicken shops, garage workshops, fruit vendors, banks, institutions will remain closed to condole the death and show our solidarity with the family. We will put up ‘Justice for Neha’ stickers at our shops,” president of Anjuman-e-Islam Society Ismail Tamatgar told reporters on April 21.
Ismail said that the Muslim community is deeply saddened by this act and it has brought shame to the community adding that no religion condones violence and killings. "We must strongly condemn such incidents, and there should be no tolerance for those who take the law into their own hands," he said.