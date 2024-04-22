Justice for Neha: Muslim organisations observe bandh in Karnataka’s Hubballi

Muslim organisations have announced they will observe a voluntary bandh in Karnataka’s Hubballi district on Monday, April 22 to condemn the murder of 24-year-old college student Neha Hiremath. A silent protest march will also be conducted to demand the harshest punishment for the accused.

Ismail Tamatgar, President of the Anjuman-e-Islam in Dharwad, said that all Muslim businesses will participate in the bandh from 10 am to 3 pm to express condolences for the deceased and protest against the heinous incident. He also said that in honour of Neha Hiremath, the Anjuman-e-Islam Society plans to name one of its blocks after her, with her parents being invited to inaugurate it.