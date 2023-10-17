JD(S) president offers support to Cong, says party doesn’t belong to Deve Gowda family

In a big setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim has declared support for the ruling Congress party. He also claimed that the JD(S) party is not the property of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family. Speaking at the Chintana-Manthana programme called to discuss future steps in the backdrop of the decision taken on the JD(S) and BJP alliance without keeping him in the loop, Ibrahim proclaimed that he is the president of the party. “I can’t be sacked. The JD(S) is not a family’s property. I request Deve Gowda not to give the wrong message. You went on to become the Prime Minister because of secular ideology,” he stated.

Ibrahim also said that the JD(S) party has a secular ideology, unlike the BJP and that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections. “We will support the Congress. The original JD(S) party belongs to us. You can’t snatch the post of party president from me. How did former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy win from the Channapatna seat? After Kumaraswamy became MLA, he was called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he charged.

Ibrahim further stated, “If Muslims had not voted for him, he was supposed to sit at home as he would have been defeated. I won’t target Kumaraswamy personally. There is still time. We are not going with the BJP. We will form a core committee. I will contact all JD(S) MLAs. The party does not belong to a family. The opinion of all party workers is important.”