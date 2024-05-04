JD(S) leader HD Revanna arrested, son Prajwal still absconding

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna who has been accused of sexual harassment of a woman and kidnapping another woman was arrested on Saturday, May 4.

He was arrested by the SIT from his father and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda's house in Bengaluru, hours after his lawyer appeared in court seeking anticipatory bail. The bail was however rejected by court.

Revanna will be questioned by the CID. His son Prajwal Revanna is however still absconding. Prajwal has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter who was a domestic worker in their house. According to the complaint, both Revanna and Prajwal sexually harassed the women workers in their house under various pretexts. Prajwal allegedly used to video call the woman’s daughter when she was at home and harass her using foul language.

On May 3, another complaint was registered in Mysuru where a 20-year-old man accused Revanna of kidnapping his mother, who was allegedly sexually abused by Prajwal.

HD Revanna had filed for anticipatory bail before a Bengaluru court but it was rejected on May 4. Following this, he was arrested the same day.