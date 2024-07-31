JD(S) accuses BJP leader of distributing pen drives in Prajwal case, pulls out of rally

Expressing dissent against their ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced on Wednesday, July 31 that his party would not participate in the week-long padayatra (walkathon) protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The BJP has planned a protest against CM Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah fabricated documents regarding a piece of 3.16 acres of land in his wife's name and fraudulently getting 14 sites worth Rs 2 crore each allotted by the MUDA.

The BJP has scheduled the padayatra protest from Bengaluru to Mysuru, starting on August 3, traversing through JD(S) strongholds. However, citing the involvement of BJP leader Preetham Gowda in the campaign, Kumaraswamy expressed that the BJP was including the man who “damaged the Deve Gowda family's reputation” by distributing the controversial pen drive involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

"When Preetham Gowda gets importance in the proposed rally, why should I support such a protest?" Kumaraswamy questioned while speaking to the media.

He further added, "They are calling for a meeting with him, to discuss sitting next to the man who poisoned my family. Don’t they (BJP) know what has happened in Hassan?”

Preetham Gowda has been accused of distributing videos of a sexual assault involving Kumaraswamy’s nephew and former MP Prajwal Revanna. Preetham was named as an accused in the fourth FIR registered against Prajwal, following the circulation of over 2,900 videos online.

Prajwal is in jail after four women accused him of rape. His father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, is out on bail in a case related to the kidnapping of a woman who was allegedly raped by Prajwal. His mother, Bhavani, obtained anticipatory bail from the Karnataka High Court in the kidnapping case. Suraj, his brother, is accused of sexually assaulting two male JD(S) workers and is now out on bail.