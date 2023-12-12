JD-S rebels declare senior Kerala leader CK Nanu as party's national chief

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim declared that Nanu has been appointed as the national President of the JD-S.

"This is not my decision; it is the decision taken by the National Executive Committee. We are leaving to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. We will conduct a large-scale rally in Hubballi in January. Uttar Pradesh's former CM Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Rahul Gandhi will be invited. Socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahatma Gandhiji, and former CM Ramkrishna Hegde are alive for their ideologies even after death. But, though few are living, they will be like dead bodies," Ibrahim said in a taunt at Deve Gowda.

"To protect the interest of children, for two seats, you (Deve Gowda) have sacrificed the ideologies. The power of appointing Presidents of all states is given to Nanu. Today, the national President's post is taken away from Deve Gowda and handed over to Nanu," he said.