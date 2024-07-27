'It’s not in Kumaraswamy’s fate to rename Bengaluru South Dist': DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, on Saturday, July 27, that it is not in the fate of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Kumaraswamy, to rename Bengaluru South District and added that its headquarter would be Ramanagara city. He said this in response to HD Kumaraswamy’s recent statement that he would rename Bengaluru South District as Ramanagara again in 2028.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Deputy CM said, “It is not in his fate to change the name of Bengaluru South to Ramanagara again. In 2028, the Congress party will be in power in the state. I am giving my word, you keep the record of my statement.”

Shivakumar explained, “We are not touching the name of Ramanagara. The headquarters of Bengaluru South district would be Ramanagara city. This is our district. The people of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Magadi are our people.”

“I was a Zilla Panchayat member of Bengaluru. Mr Kumaraswamy and Mr HD Deve Gowda came here from Hassan District. When Bengaluru was divided it got a different name. It is a divisional headquarters, but it is in Bengaluru District, why should we lose the name?” Shivakumar asked.

“It is the region which produced five to six Chief Ministers for Karnataka. To pursue their political career, Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda have come here, that’s all. They came and went on to become CM and PM. All people, irrespective of the political party they belong to, are happy with the renaming of the district to Bengaluru South district,” Shivakumar added.

“The whole world is looking at Bengaluru. You look at what former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee stated about Bengaluru. I don’t want to lose that. Bengaluru is a global city and why should we not make use of the brand? The name, Bengaluru, was chosen by our ancestors and why should we let it go? The headquarters of the Bengaluru South district would be Ramanagara city. It is being done in the interest of the people. We are thinking about the future generations,” Shivakumar said.