IT raid on Karnataka contractor who alleged BJP govt took 40% commission

The Income Tax (IT) officials carried search and seizure operations on several prominent contractors in Karnataka on Thursday, October 12, and reportedly recovered more than Rs 40 crore from a contractor who was part of the group of contractors who led the 40% commission campaign against the previous BJP government. The raids were conducted in at least 25 locations in Bengaluru.

IT officials reportedly recovered a huge cache of cash from an apartment building allegedly linked to R Ambikapathy, the president of the BBMP Contractors’ Association, according to media reports. Ambikapathy is also the vice-president of the Karnataka Contractors’ Association. The money was stored in more than 20 cardboard boxes in an apartment where the contractor himself did not reside, according to the Kannada media. The IT department is yet to give any official statement.