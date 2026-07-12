‘Irreparable loss’: Condolences pour in for S Janaki from across politics and cinema

Condolences poured in from across the political and film spectrum following the death of legendary playback singer S Janaki on Saturday, July 11 in Mysuru at the age of 88. Leaders, actors, and musicians remembered her as one of India’s greatest voices, saying her music would continue to inspire generations.

Janaki’s granddaughter confirmed the news on social media, triggering an outpouring of tributes from across the country. Her mortal remains have been placed at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru for the public to pay their respects. Her final rites will be held with full state honours in the evening on July 12 at her farmhouse in Kaniyanahundi in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her death as an “irreparable loss” to music and culture.

“The passing of the distinguished playback singer S Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he posted on social media.

President Droupadi Murmu called Janaki a “musical icon” and highlighted her extraordinary career spanning more than six decades.

“In the passing of the legendary playback singer S Janaki Amma, India has lost a musical icon. Her extraordinary singing enthralled generations. Her illustrious career spanned more than six decades, during which she recorded thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali. Her timeless music will always remain valuable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers,” she wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Janaki had left behind an irreplaceable legacy.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki Amma Ji. An ethereal voice, Janaki Ji breathed life into songs that became timeless classics across various languages. One of our nation’s most revered cultural icons, she leaves behind an irreplaceable void in the world of music. My thoughts are with the bereaved family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said Janaki’s songs transcended linguistic and regional boundaries and united millions through music. He described her death as an irreparable loss to the nation’s artistic heritage.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar described Janaki as the unmatched playback singer of Indian cinema and the nightingale of Kannada films. He said her simplicity inspired countless singers and that her voice would remain immortal in Karnataka’s cultural history.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay said Janaki’s death had caused immense sorrow. He said she had left an indelible mark on Indian music through thousands of songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and several other languages, and would always be remembered for her expressive voice and dedication to music.

Former CM MK Stalin said Janaki’s death was a loss not only to Tamil Nadu but to the entire south Indian film industry. He said her “nectar-like” songs would continue to echo in homes across generations, from the era of radio to modern streaming platforms.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Janaki had sung in more than 20 Indian languages and secured a permanent place in the hearts of millions.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called her “a daughter of Telugu soil” who built an unparalleled musical legacy spanning more than six decades. YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Indian music had lost one of its brightest stars, though her melodies would live forever.

Among the film fraternity, actor Rajinikanth wrote, “May her soul, one who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace.”

Kamal Haasan posted, “The song will forever keep resounding. Where shall I seek that love, Mother? An inconsolable sorrow exists for many. My deepest condolences to them all.”

Composer Anirudh Ravichander wrote, “Rest in peace Janaki Amma. Will forever remember your blessings. Om Shanti.”

Actor Karthi remembered Janaki as an inseparable part of people’s lives.

“A sense of deep loss hits us on hearing the passing of our legendary S Janaki amma. Her contribution is a legacy that words can never fully honour. Her songs and her kind persona simply became a part of our lives. Though she is no longer with us, her voice will continue to touch hearts for generations to come. Heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones and millions of admirers. Rest in peace, Janaki amma,” he said.

Telugu actors also paid tribute to the singer. Chiranjeevi said her magical voice had given life to emotions in countless films and described her as much more than a playback singer. Nandamuri Balakrishna called her death an irreparable loss and recalled her long association with the Nandamuri family, saying her immortal songs would live forever.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hailed Janaki as one of Telugu cinema’s greatest playback singers. Referring to her multiple National Film Awards and Nandi Awards, he said her contribution to Indian music would remain unparalleled for future generations.

Actor Trisha Krishnan remembered her personal bond with the singer.

“Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life. But knowing you and being loved by you is something I’ll cherish forever. Thank you for your hugs, your kindness, your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls. Your voice will live forever. Rest peacefully Janaki Amma. I will miss you terribly,” she wrote.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada described Janaki as “a Goddess” and recalled performing alongside her in Australia more than two decades ago. She marvelled at Janaki’s ability to effortlessly switch between voices on stage and said the veteran singer’s work across Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu had inspired her throughout her career.

Playback singer Mano, who recorded more than 1,000 songs with Janaki, said singing alongside her was an experience in itself and credited her with encouraging generations of younger artistes.