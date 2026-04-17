IPL tickets sold at higher prices: Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium Canteen worker held

Bengaluru police have arrested a canteen worker at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for allegedly reselling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets at inflated prices during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants clash.

According to the police, the arrest followed a tip-off to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Special Investigation Team about the illegal resale of bulk-purchased tickets for the April 15 match. Investigations revealed that 50 tickets were booked under the name “Srishti Heavy Engineering and Industrial Automation Consultant Company” and another 50 under “Dharani Computer Company,” before being routed through the accused for resale.

The accused, identified as Chandrashekhar, was employed at Sri Lakshmi Canteen inside the stadium. He allegedly procured 100 tickets for the April 15 match and resold them the same day.

Police also found that 81 tickets worth Rs 6.6 lakh for the April 28 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings had been illegally resold. These tickets, too, were initially purchased under the name “Srishti Heavy Engineering and Industrial Automation Consultant Company.”

Following the 2025 stampede incident, an m-tracking system was introduced to curb the illegal resale of tickets. As reported by The Hindu , around 80% of tickets now use this system, which sends tickets to registered mobile numbers, activates them only five hours before the match, and makes them non-transferable and trackable. However, despite these measures, tickets have continued to enter the secondary market.

This article was written by a student intern working with TNM.