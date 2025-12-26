IndiGo warns of flight disruptions at Bengaluru airport due to dense fog

IndiGo Airlines on December 25 issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight disruptions at Bengaluru airport due to dense fog and low visibility affecting air operations.

The airline said foggy conditions over Bengaluru have impacted flight schedules and that it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety. IndiGo urged travellers to regularly check their flight status through official channels.

“We’re keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” the airline said, adding that its support teams are available to assist passengers during the disruptions.

The advisory comes as several parts of the country, particularly northern India, have been witnessing weather-related disruptions to flight operations in recent days.

Despite these challenges, IndiGo reported strong operational performance ahead of the holiday travel season. The airline said on Wednesday that it has been carrying more than one million passengers every three days while operating between 2,100 and 2,200 flights daily across its network of 138 destinations, maintaining its on-time performance standards.

Meanwhile, IndiGo also announced plans to expand its fleet and routes. The airline will induct India’s first Airbus A321XLR aircraft, designed for medium- to long-haul operations, and plans to deploy it on routes connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Athens from January 23, 2026.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the carrier is evaluating additional domestic and international destinations as part of its future expansion plans.

The airline thanked passengers for their patience and understanding during the weather-related disruptions and expressed hope for improved conditions in the coming days.