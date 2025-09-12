Indian national from Karnataka beheaded at Dallas motel after workplace dispute

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 50-year-old Indian national from Karnataka, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was beheaded in a shocking act of violence at his workplace, the Downtown Suites motel, in Dallas, Texas. According to local authorities, the attack took place, on Wednesday, September 10, after a dispute with his employee, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, over a malfunctioning washing machine.

The confrontation escalated when Nagamallaiah instructed Cobos-Martinez not to use the faulty washing machine. Witnesses reportedly stated that Nagamallaiah, who spoke through a translator, directed his message to a fellow staff member instead of directly addressing Cobos-Martinez, which reportedly angered the 37-year-old suspect. Moments later, surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez returning with a machete and launching a vicious attack on Nagamallaiah.

Despite running towards the motel's front office, Nagamallaiah was pursued by Cobos-Martinez, who continued to assault him in front of his wife and 18-year-old son. The victim’s family attempted to intervene but were pushed aside by the suspect, who ultimately decapitated Nagamallaiah. Disturbing video footage, later shared widely, showed the suspect kicking the victim’s severed head before carrying it to a nearby dumpster.

Dallas Police apprehended Cobos-Martinez at the scene, where he was found covered in blood and in possession of the machete. He has been charged with capital murder and is currently being held without bond. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the attack.

The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed its condolences for the victim’s tragic death. In a statement posted on social media, the Consulate assured that they were in touch with Nagamallaiah’s family and providing all possible assistance. “The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely,” the Consulate said.