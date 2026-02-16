In three years, over 20 deaths in Karnataka govt residential schools: Official data

Sexual harassment of students

The question raised by MLC Madhu Gowda also sought information about sexual harassment of students.

According to the government, one case each had been reported in residential schools, colleges, and hostels run by the Social Welfare Department in Chikkamaglur and Tumakuru districts.

However, 13 cases had been reported in institutions run by the KREIS. The department had received information about five cases in 2023, seven in 2024, and one in 2025. Of these six cases had been closed, the final order is awaited in five cases, while two cases are still being investigated by the department.

In the six cases in which final orders had been passed, the government said that two accused people in two cases had been asked to retire as punishment.

Protection measures

Madhu Gowda also sought information on the measures undertaken by the government to help students protect themselves, and on the institutional measures taken by the government for the safety of students.

The government said that it was conducting karate, judo, and tae kwon do classes to teach students self-defence.

Among the measures taken to provide institutional protection to students, the government said that it had issued circulars on March 28, 2023, and July 29, 2025, directing school authorities not to permit strangers to enter hostels.

The government also said it was creating awareness on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, and “good and bad touch” sessions to educate children about personal safety.

Parent–teacher meetings and counselling drives have been made regular practices to improve communication. Every 25 days, a routine check is conducted for the female students in case of any health-related issues, the government said.

The government also said it was planning to launch the Karnataka Suicide Prevention Policy 2025 aimed at addressing mental health challenges among young students. Teachers and staff are being trained to identify distress signals early, while directives emphasise strict compliance with child protection standards.

The government has established helpline services and complaint systems for hostel students. These helplines allow students to report mental stress, bullying, harassment, or abuse. Grievance redressal committees function at the institutional and district levels to investigate complaints and take action. This system ensures that students have access to support without fear of punishment or social stigma.

The circle police are being informed to visit the government hostels to conduct a discussion with students to create awareness among them.