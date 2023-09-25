In Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, a battle between a powerful Jain family and Hindutva cadres

The BJP has a major problem on its hands in the twin coastal Karnataka districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, the heartland of the Sangh Parivar in southern India. Hindutva activists at the cadre-level belonging to organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) have broken formation to join a rebel Hindutva leader who is mobilising thousands of people in the region with a purpose: unseat Veerendra Heggade, the 21st Dharmadhikari or hereditary administrator of the 800-year-old Dharmasthala temple in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada.Heggade also happens to be a BJP nominated member of the Rajya Sabha and was conferred the second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, soon after the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. The protests against Heggade have changed colour considerably since they first started in 2012 over the death of Sowjanya, a 17-year-old girl who was raped and murdered..Back then, Left groups including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were part of the agitation demanding a CBI enquiry into the death alleging that the killers were being protected by Heggade and the Dharmasthala management. The matter calmed down after the police arrested a man named Santhosh Rao for the crime.But the issue exploded in a big way again in June this year when the Special CBI court in Bengaluru exonerated the suspect. The acquittal revived the allegations against Heggade. This time, however, the Left is nowhere in the picture and the face of the movement is Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, a Hindutva leader who became a part of the Sangh Parivar in 1992. He subsequently started his own right-wing outfit, the Rashtriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike, after severing ties with the Sangh Parivar..When Thimarodi relaunched the protests in June, it was focused on framing those believed to be behind Sowjanya’s death. But it soon transformed into a movement challenging the very legitimacy of the Dharmadhikari of the Dharmasthala temple, which is a syncretic place of worship for both Jains and Hindus. The position of the Dharmadhikari has been passed down through male members of the Peragade family for the last eight centuries. The Peragade family are followers of Jainism; their religion has now become the focus of Thimarodi and his followers.Thimarodi is building a movement on the premise that the Dharmasthala temple is a major site for ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharma’ and has been usurped by one Jain family. Addressing a crowd of 10,000 people in Kundapura on August 20, he said, “We are waging this agitation to re-establish Sanatana Hindu Dharma in Dharmasthala. Which religion does Lord Manjunatha belong to?”“We should not rest until the dirt on Annappa and Manjunatha Swami from the bad deeds of the Heggade family is washed away, and the temple is handed over to Santana Hindu Dharma.”The Jain community has coexisted alongside their Hindu counterparts since the 12th century. Sources reveal that in a show of solidarity with Veerendra Heggade, the Jain community conducted poojas in 2,000 Basadis — Jain temples — across Karnataka. A source within the Jain community told TNM, “We, as a community, are apprehensive, but we believe this campaign will not endure. We all seek justice for the girl, but we do not endorse their bid to seize the temple through this incident.”.The call for justice for Sowjanya remains a significant rallying point but it has become increasingly evident that the protests are motivated by more than just a desire for closure in her case. Behind the scenes, leaders of right-wing groups pull the strings, their presence palpable through workers of organisations like the VHP, Bajrang Dal, and ABVP.A Bajrang Dal member told TNM, “You won’t find any leader here openly opposing Heggade. The cadre is driven by the pursuit of justice for the girl.” Organised under the banner of Janaagraha, the Justice for Sowjanya protests have resonated across pivotal taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, encompassing Puttur, Belthangady, Udupi, Kundapura, and Karkala. Along the road from Kundapura to Belthangady, there are a series of strategically placed posters at every bus stop. A recurring scene at these gatherings is a sea of protesters, draped in saffron shawls, standing shoulder to shoulder, their gaze fixed on Thimarodi as he delivers an hour-long speech. Sowjanya's mother, Kusumavathi, stands beside him, a symbol of grief as the rallying cry of 'Edu Dharmmakkagi Horata' (Fight for Dharma) reverberates through the air. These protests have transcended borders, with individuals of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada origin rallying in solidarity in the streets of Mumbai.Senior journalist Naveen Soorinje draws parallels to the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare, pointing out the striking resemblance in scale. The protest held in Udupi's Malpe alone witnessed a gathering of 7,000 individuals. He questions, “How can Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, an activist no longer with Sangh Parivar mobilise its cadre? This is reminiscent of the Anna Hazare movement… their strategy hinges on mobilising the cadre while keeping leaders discreet.” The IAC was eventually exposed as a movement that was being guided by the Sangh Parivar from behind the scenes. The movement led by Anna Hazare has often been criticised as one that was orchestrated by the RSS, but fronted by others. Reflecting on the protests a decade ago, Naveen recalls how the year 2013 saw the convergence of both Left and Right ideologies, united in their call for justice for Sowjanya. He said that the discontent against Veerendra Heggade is not a recent development, with Sowjanya's tragic demise having brought the people of Belthangady and Ujire together, sharing a common perception of suffering at the hands of Heggade and his family..Veerendra Heggade’s standing has been marred by various controversies, including concerns over high interest rates within the microfinance scheme administered by him through the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP). Somnath Nayak, Chief Executive of the Nagarika Sewa Trust (NST), has been an outspoken critic of Heggade, levelling charges against temple authorities, including alleged land holdings by Heggade and concerns about the SKDRDP. Heggade’s response to these claims has involved threats of legal action, reflecting his resolve to defend his reputation. This has extended to legal action against individuals and media organisations reporting on the Sowjanya case. Recently, a Bengaluru court issued an ex parte interim injunction, directing media organisations to refrain from publishing any content related to Heggade and the institutions under the purview of Dharmasthala.As the Thimarodi-led faction is mobilising locals against Heggade, a faction of BJP MLAs including Sunil Kumar have shown their support to Heggade, making it clear that they would not tarnish the reputation of places of worship or undermine religious beliefs..A VHP leader shed light on the strategic importance of these protests. “These protests work in our favour, no matter the outcome. If successful, it showcases our strength and beliefs, and if we face hurdles or injunctions to not talk against Heggade it’s a rallying point to show our importance in protecting Hindu interests,” he said.Dharmasthala is home to three temples – the Manjunatha temple, Annappa shrine, and Kanya Kumari shrine – alongside a Jain Basadi dedicated to Chandranatha Swamy (the 8th Jain Tirthankara) and a magnificent statue of Bahubali/Gomateshwara, son of the first Jain Tirthankara Rishabadeva, making it a place of worship for Jains and Hindus.The saga surrounding the identity of Dharmasthala, whether it is a Hindu temple or not, is not a new chapter in the annals of the Heggade family. The roots of this debate extend back to the 1970s. In 1976, the Department of Religious and Charitable Endowments had previously embroiled Veerendra Heggade's father, Rathnavarma Heggade, in a legal battle that ultimately reached the hallowed halls of the Supreme Court. Rathnavarma Heggade said Dharmasthala was an integrated institution, not a temple.Dharmasthala, a composite institutionFounded by the Peragade Jain family eight centuries ago, the town of Dharmasthala was known as Kuduma in Mallarmadi, where the Jain feudal lord Birmanna Peragade and his wife Ammu Devi Ballalthi resided in a house called Nelyadi Beedu.Legend has it that the temple's establishment was guided by divine intervention, with the deity's name changing from Durga Amba Kallarkie to Kanya Kumari. The deity appeared to Ammu Devi in a dream, instructing her to build shrines for Dharma Daivas. The couple then built the shrines and performed rituals. The Dharma Daivas sent Annappa Daiva to bring the linga of Manjunatha from Kadri (in Mangalore) who installed it on the right side of the Dharma Daiva shrines. This divine connection has been central to the temple's legacy. The temple complex also houses a shrine of Annappa, revered as a deity of justice. The Annappa shrine faces Manjunatha linga whereas the Kanya Kumari shrine is just behind the Manjunatha shrine..Karnataka State Gazetteer Volume 2 1983 states, “The striking feature in this Shaiva temple is that the priests are the Madhwa Vaishnavas and the family of Heggade who is the Dharmadhikari is of Jaina tradition.”The Supreme Court noted that Dharmasthala is a religious and charitable institution, but it is not exclusively a Hindu or Jain temple. It is a composite institution consisting of various shrines and buildings, including the Manjunatha temple. The Manjunatha temple is part of the Dharmasthala institution, but it is not considered a separate temple or a Hindu religious endowment.Editor’s Note: TNM has used Sowjanya’s name with written consent from her mother.