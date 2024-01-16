Karnataka
In Karnataka BJP internal feud, a political consultancy caught in the crosshairs
After he was appointed the state BJP president, Vijayendra, BS Yediyurappa’s son, has made it clear that he will limit the role of Varahe Analytics, a political consultancy firm that is said to be BL Santhosh’s brainchild.
The ongoing feud between Karnataka BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and BL Santhosh has taken a new turn. With Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra at the helm of the party in the state, Varahe Analytics, Santhosh’s brainchild, finds itself in the crosshairs. This lesser-known consultancy, started by political strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s protégés in 2022, was surprisingly tasked with shaping the BJP’s Karnataka poll strategy. But Vijayendra wants them to take a step back and has provided the party a set of reasons for his decision.