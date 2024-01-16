In Karnataka BJP internal feud, a political consultancy caught in the crosshairs

The ongoing feud between Karnataka BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and BL Santhosh has taken a new turn. With Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra at the helm of the party in the state, Varahe Analytics, Santhosh’s brainchild, finds itself in the crosshairs. This lesser-known consultancy, started by political strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s protégés in 2022, was surprisingly tasked with shaping the BJP’s Karnataka poll strategy. But Vijayendra wants them to take a step back and has provided the party a set of reasons for his decision.