IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka till May 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuous rainfall in Bengaluru and interior parts of coastal and southern Karnataka from May 14 to May 19. IMD stated that the city would see "spells of rains or thundershowers" and "possibility of rain or thunderstorm" in the upcoming week.

According to reports, the city has received 45.9 mm rainfall in May so far, and is predicted to reach an average of 128.7 mm by the end of the month. Heavy rain is likely in coastal and southern Karnataka till May 16.

Flight operations at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have been severely affected in the past week. 11 flights were redirected due to the downpour on May 12, 17 flights were diverted following damages incurred at terminal 2 on May 9, and eight flights were diverted on May 6. Nearly 1,000 trees have reportedly fell from May 6 to 12 in the face of strong winds.