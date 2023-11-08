IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru till November 10, thunderstorms predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall. The districts include Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kodagu, Kolar, and Ramanagara.

The weather department predicts thunderstorms in Bengaluru until November 10, with daytime temperatures around 29-30 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures dropping to 20 degrees Celsius.