IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru till November 10, thunderstorms predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall. The districts include Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kodagu, Kolar, and Ramanagara.
The weather department predicts thunderstorms in Bengaluru until November 10, with daytime temperatures around 29-30 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures dropping to 20 degrees Celsius.
The alert followed intense rainfall in Bengaluru on November 6, leading to flooding and traffic disruptions. Photos and videos of inundation and severe waterlogging went viral on social media. Areas like Shantinagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Banaswadi, Mysuru Road, Outer Ring Road, Seshadripuram, Koramanagala, Vijayanagar, Bannerghatta Road, Indiranagar, and Benniganahalli metro station premises reported flooding.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the night of November 6 to assess the situation.