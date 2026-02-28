Imagining the reconversion of the bigot

Though the title Bhagavantana Marana (The Death of God) may suggest a rejection of divinity, the play in reality exposes the politics of communal hatred carried out in the name of god.

In the play, a professor branded as “anti-Hindu” by communal forces is marked for assassination by a Hindutva organisation, which sends a foot soldier armed with a revolver. As the young assassin engages in dialogue with the professor and his students, he begins to rediscover his humanity.

The professor, facing a gun, responds not with bullets but with questions. The anticipated murder transforms into a dialogue — this is the uniqueness of the play. While in reality there may not be many examples of ideological foot soldiers transforming through conversation, there are examples where the law has facilitated such change.

On January 24, 2009, members of Sri Ram Sene attacked young men and women at Amnesia Pub in Mangaluru. At a subsequent press conference held by the organisation, I posed a few direct questions. As the conference concluded, one of the accused in the pub attack blocked my way and threatened, “If you are finished, Mangaluru will be set right.” I merely smiled and walked away. Later, the police themselves insisted that I file a complaint. An FIR was registered, and a charge sheet was submitted in court.

A few months later, the same accused approached our lawyer, Dinesh Hegde Ulepady, pleading for forgiveness and requesting that the case be withdrawn. When we inquired into his family’s condition, it brought tears to our eyes. A sick mother, unmarried sisters, a household struggling even for daily meals. It was clear that intoxication with religious fanaticism had driven him into such acts. His family had to pawn his mother’s mangalsutra just to attend court hearings.

After speaking directly with his mother, it was impossible not to reconsider. We withdrew the case after securing assurance from both him and his mother that he would never again participate in such attacks. While many accused in the 2009 pub attack were later seen in subsequent incidents like the homestay attack, the man we forgave has not been involved in any such violence since.

Leaders of such organisations often use the sons of the poor as instruments — sending them to kill or to jail. In the hundreds of communal riots and moral policing cases in Mangaluru, thousands of imprisoned activists have predominantly come from backward and economically marginalised communities.

Bhagavantana Marana is a powerful play that questions social distortions and provokes meaningful discussion. Its success lies in the questions it plants in the minds of its audience. It is a noteworthy theatrical experiment that encourages thought and dialogue.

The young man sent to kill a progressive, Basava-inspired professor represents the language of organised hatred, while the professor embodies Basava’s philosophy of love and humanism. As the play unfolds, the slogan of “protecting religion” gradually loses its meaning. The audience ceases to be mere spectators; they become witnesses to a clash of ideas — and at times, judges of conscience.

The strength of the play lies in the vachanas of Basavanna. His philosophy is not merely quoted but shapes the moral compass of the narrative. Communalism and Basava’s egalitarianism are placed face-to-face. The radical social vision of the vachanas deepens the internal conflict within the young assassin. This inner turmoil forms the true climax of the play.