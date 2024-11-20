IIM-Bangalore faces protests against alleged caste-based discrimination

Freedom Park in Bengaluru turned into a hub of dissent on November 20, as activists and students protested against alleged caste-based discrimination at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B). The protesters, demanding the resignation of the institute’s director, accused the institution of failing to uphold constitutional mandates on equity and inclusion.

Organised by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), the Dr BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and the OBC Federation of India, the protest brought together representatives from marginalised communities and progressive organisations. Slogans echoed through the park as demonstrators called for accountability and structural reforms to address systemic exclusion within one of India’s top academic institutions.

The protestors called for the resignation of IIM-B Director Rishikesha T Krishnan, accusing him of violating reservation policies and failing to address diversity and inclusion issues on campus. The protesters alleged that IIM-B has consistently disregarded constitutional mandates on reservations.

According to an RTI response, only 16 of the 110 filled faculty positions at IIM-Bangalore are held by individuals from marginalised communities—five from Scheduled Castes (SC), one from Scheduled Tribe (ST), and ten from Other Backward Classes (OBC). The number of sanctioned positions is 120.

Protesters highlighted the glaring underrepresentation as a failure to uphold constitutional mandates of equity and social justice in higher education. They demanded the immediate implementation of reservation policies for SC, ST, and OBC candidates across all faculty, staff, and student categories.

The protestors also called for establishment of dedicated SC, ST, and OBC grievance redressal cells at the IIM-B to address caste-related complaints and ensure accountability.

Kiran Kumar Gowd, National President, AIOBCSA, said that faculty members advocating for diversity and inclusion have faced harassment from the administration. Such instances, he said, “create a hostile environment for marginalised communities, further perpetuating exclusion and discrimination.” Many faculty members belonging to marginalised communities have faced caste-based discrimination in the institute, he alleged. “But they are hesitant to come forward for fear of identification,” he said.

The protest also highlighted discrepancies in institutional responses to caste-based issues. While RTI responses indicate no official record of caste atrocities or harassment by faculty or staff, protesters argued that this reflects a lack of mechanism to acknowledge or address such complaints rather than the absence of incidents.

The protest drew support from BS Shivanna, General Secretary and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and party spokesperson Dhruv Jetti.