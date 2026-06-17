If Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat faces court in hate speech cases, he will learn a lesson: Karnataka HC

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The Karnataka High Court has censured RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat during the hearing of a case filed against him for alleged hate speech against Muslims.

During the hearing on Tuesday, June 17, after listening to excerpts from one of the speeches, Justice M Nagaprasanna remarked, "People who make such speeches should face court proceedings. Only then will they learn a lesson."

Prabhakar Bhat had approached the High Court seeking a stay and quashing of four criminal cases registered against him, including an FIR filed at Srirangapatna and another lodged at Puttur Rural Police Station by Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane leader Eshwari Padmunja. All four petitions came up for hearing on Tuesday. Senior Advocate S Balan appeared on behalf of the complainants in two of the cases. During the previous hearing on June 2, Bhat had given an undertaking to the court through his advocate that he would not make such speeches in future.

Read: RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat tells Karnataka HC he will refrain from hate speech

Addressing the court, S Balan said, "Prabhakar Bhat was the chief speaker at a Hanuma Jayanti event in Srirangapatna. He should have spoken about Hanuman. Hanuman and Muslims have no connection. Yet, during a Hanuma Jayanti programme, he speaks about Muslims and says that Muslim women have a different husband every day." Balan then attempted to read out a transcript of the speech.

At that stage, the judge directed that the microphone be switched off and personally listened to excerpts from the speech.

Justice Nagaprasanna observed, "Let people who make such speeches face court proceedings. You say he is 80 years old. Why should he speak like this? If he faces a case once, he will learn a lesson."

Senior Advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for Prabhakar Bhat, argued that there were no direct victims in the case. "These cases have been filed by activists. He delivers speeches, and some people interpret them as hate speeches. Prabhakar Bhat has neither delivered hate speeches nor does he do so," he submitted.

Responding to this, S Balan argued, "While granting him bail in the Srirangapatna case, the court had imposed a condition that he should not repeat similar offences. Despite that, he allegedly delivered another hate speech at Uppalige in the Puttur region, claiming that Muslim women give birth like puppies. FIRs have been registered regarding twelve such speeches delivered by Kalladka Bhat. After obtaining stays or seeking quashing of cases, he continues to make such speeches. Every morning, he appears to plan whom he should target and spread venom against."

Justice Nagaprasanna then asked, "Can he not remain silent? Can he not deliver speeches without resorting to hate speech?"

Balan further informed the court that a charge sheet had already been filed in the Srirangapatna case and that Bhat's voice sample had been sent for forensic examination and had been confirmed.

Advocate Rakshitha Singh assisted in the matter.

The High Court has adjourned the hearing of all four cases against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat to July 3.