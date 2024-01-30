If BJP wins all 28 seats in LS polls, Congress will be voted out in Karnataka: Bommai

"The Congress kept on telling about the five guarantees and also promised 10 kg rice to every poor family before the 2023 state Assembly polls. Now the five kg rice being distributed to below poverty line families was provided by the Central government. This was the biggest fraud done to the people by the state government. No new ration cards were distributed without which the people wouldn't get the benefits of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme," the former Chief Minister said.

Bommai added that the ruling Congress government promised 200 units of power to every poor family and therefore must provide evidence that at least one person is getting that amount of free power every month.

"Prices of every commodity had been hiked, including that of liquor, and the Congress government was functioning with the help of this money. People were deceived in the name of guarantees. No seats were left in the KSRTC buses for the students to sit. The state (Congress) government has gone bankrupt as against the surplus budget presented by the previous BJP government," he said.

"The incumbent Congress government had borrowed an additional loan of Rs 8,000 crore after coming to power in the state last year. Now, every citizen of Karnataka has a loan of Rs one lakh as debt. The government posts were also auctioned."

The former Chief Minister said that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed and the police were taking commission since they had given money to lobby for those posts.