Iconic Kannada movie star Leelavathi passes away at 85

Renowned Kannada actor Leelavathi died at a private hospital in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on the evening of Friday, December 8. She was 85. The veteran actor, who had an illustrious career spanning over six decades, succumbed to ailments related to old age.

Leelavathi, who worked in more than 600 movies, including Tamil and Telugu films, was admitted to a private hospital where she spent her final moments. Leelavathi, who was living with her actor son Vinod Raj in Nelamangala for many years, had been suffering from age-related health issues. Mourning the loss of his mother, Vinod Raj expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for their support in getting her admitted to the hospital.

Leelavathi, born as Leela Kiran in Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada district, is fondly remembered for her notable roles in films from the 1950s to ‘70s such as Bhakta Kumbara, Santha Thukaram, Bhakta Prahlada, Mangalya Yoga, and Mana Mechchida Madadi.