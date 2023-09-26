‘I stand with you’: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep extends support for Bengaluru Bandh

Amidst widespread protests across Karnataka against the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, actor Kiccha Sudeep has expressed his support for farmers and various pro-Kannada organisations who observed a bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 26.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sudeep wrote, "The Cauvery issue has resurfaced this year. Pro-Kannada organisations and farmers are engaged in an intense battle, and I stand with you in all struggles for Karnataka's land, water, and language. Because of insufficient rain not just crops are impacted but people do not have enough water to drink.”

He said that people relying on Cauvery for drinking water do not have any other source, and stressed the need for the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to understand the gravity of the drought situation in Karnataka, calling for an emergency to be declared.