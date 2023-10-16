Hundreds gather in Bengaluru to show solidarity with Palestine, several detained by cops

Hundreds gathered near Bengaluru’s MG Road metro station on the evening of Monday, October 16, in solidarity with Palestine, in the ongoing conflict with Israel. The gathering, which was called by various citizen groups in the city, witnessed the people forming a human chain along the city’s busy MG Road stretch, as well as a candlelight vigil in support of Palestine.
However several protestors who were distributing information pamphlets on the situation in Palestine were detained by the police citing the order which states that protests cannot be held in any part of the city except in the Freedom Park. While one batch of the detained protestors were released soon, another batch was taken to the Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park police stations.
The protestors also had black bands tied around their mouths and posters that said “India with Palestine,” “we stand with Gaza,” among others
“We have gathered here for the sake of humanity, it is our duty to stand up for those who do not enjoy the same rights as us. Everyone deserves to live a life where they do not constantly fear for the lives of their children and themselves,” said Nuzhat, a protestor.
Stating that they have gathered to protest against the atrocities taking place in Gaza, Amaan, who is a citizen activist, tells TNM that Israeli occupation of Palestine, supported by the West, has been going on for several years. "We recognise that Palestinians have been unfairly targeted by the violence and we strongly condemn such acts,” said Amaan.
“Gaza has been under Israeli occupation for nearly 70 years and innumerable atrocities have been committed against Palestinians during the occupation. The government of India has also officially said that it recognises the state of Palestine. When that is the official stance of the country, why are Indian citizens who are standing in solidarity with Palestinians being detained and arrested by the police?” asked Syed Tousif Masood, another citizen activist.
Through the protest, the activists demanded that the government of India should pressurise Israel to stop the attack on Gaza. They also urged for the International Criminal Court to investigate the war crimes and publish the report. They further called for the arrest and prosecution of those who protest against injustices against Palestinians to stop.
Since October 7, Israel and Hamas, a Palestine based militant group, has been engaged in a war following a sudden attack by Hamas. This crisis is being described as the most severe security situation in the region in the last five decades.