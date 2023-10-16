Hundreds gather in Bengaluru to show solidarity with Palestine, several detained by cops

The protestors also had black bands tied around their mouths and posters that said “India with Palestine,” “we stand with Gaza,” among others

“We have gathered here for the sake of humanity, it is our duty to stand up for those who do not enjoy the same rights as us. Everyone deserves to live a life where they do not constantly fear for the lives of their children and themselves,” said Nuzhat, a protestor.

Stating that they have gathered to protest against the atrocities taking place in Gaza, Amaan, who is a citizen activist, tells TNM that Israeli occupation of Palestine, supported by the West, has been going on for several years. "We recognise that Palestinians have been unfairly targeted by the violence and we strongly condemn such acts,” said Amaan.