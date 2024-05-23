Human medicines labelled as veterinary drugs causes confusion in Karnataka

The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (KSMSCL) has recalled over 70% of certain drugs distributed to government hospitals across the state after they were mistakenly labelled for veterinary use.

According to The Hindu, the issue came to light after the corporation procured seven different drugs, including nasal solutions and eye drops, from Pushkar Pharma Ltd in January 2024. Upon receiving the shipment, officials noticed a crucial misprint – the labels displayed the logo of the Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS) Department instead of the Health Department.

Pushkar Pharma assured KSMSCL it was a simple printing error and the drugs were safe for human use. Officials maintain it was a "logo misprint" and that the drugs themselves met all quality standards. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also clarified that the drugs procured by KSMSCL were not for animal use and that it was a label misprint.