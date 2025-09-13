Dharmasthala case: SIT produces associate of Sowjanya‘s uncle in court

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Dharmasthala case, produced Pradeep, a close associate of Sowjanya’s uncle Vittal Gowda, in court. He was brought before the JMFC (Judicial Magistrate of the First Class) in Belthangady on Friday, September 12, to record his statement.

According to the Deccan Herald, Pradeep, a resident of Bantwal, was brought only for the purpose of recording his statement, and not under arrest. “He will not be treated as a complainant witness in the case. There is no arrest at this stage,” the report quoted. The court proceedings reportedly lasted for nearly two hours.

SIT officials are probing Pradeep’s alleged role in connection with a skull submitted to the court by complainant Chinnaiah, who had earlier claimed that he was forced to bury bodies in Dharmasthala. He had also claimed that he exhumed the skull himself.

Meanwhile, Vittal Gowda told the media that three skeletons were recovered from Banglagudda, though the SIT has not issued any statement regarding this claim.

Chinnaiah was arrested on August 22 for perjury and providing fake evidence. On September 6, the court remanded him in judicial custody, following which he was lodged in the Shivamogga jail.

The JMFC judge Vijayendra TH has reserved order on Chinnaiah‘s bail plea for September 16, after hearing arguments on Friday.