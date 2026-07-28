How one Karnataka village's traditional diet is linked to healthy child growth

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In a village in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, children are growing as well as those in India's wealthiest households, according to a study that suggests the community's traditional diet could offer lessons for child nutrition.

Children from Baddigere village of the pastoral Gowli community in Mundgod of Uttara Kannada district have heights and weights comparable to those of children in the wealthiest quintile of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, according to a study conducted by the Loyola Vikasa Kendra (LVK).

The study examined the relationship between the community's dietary practices and the oral and general health of children. Researchers collected anthropometric data and conducted oral and physical examinations of 49 children after obtaining parental consent. The study also included focus group discussions, key informant interviews and collection of household dietary data. Permission for the examinations was obtained from the Department of Women and Child Development.

LVK, which has been working with vulnerable communities in Karnataka since 1986, said it had observed during routine checks at anganwadi centres that Gowli children appeared to have lower levels of stunting and underweight, along with better general and oral health than expected.

The findings documented the children in a single Gowli village with 150 households, whose diets rely largely on milk, fermented foods, indigenous livestock and minimally processed ingredients. The study found that 73% of the children had normal height for their age, 88% had normal weight, and were free of infections or illnesses. The report calls for a detailed government study, suggesting that the village's dietary practices merit closer examination.

Who are Gowlis?

The Dhangar Gowli or Dhanagala Gowli community migrated from Maharashtra around 75 years ago following a drought and has traditionally depended on cattle rearing. They are originally the Yadavs of Maharashtra. In Karnataka, their population numbers around 19,000 across a few districts, and they are categorised as Other Backward Class.

The community owns indigenous Pandharpuri and Dharwadi buffalo breeds, which they consider hardy and better suited to forest grazing than imported Jersey cattle. Milk and fermented dairy products form an important part of the community's diet. The reduced access to forests has led to a decline in livestock numbers, which community members said could affect children's nutrition in the future.

Dietary practices by the community

According to the study, milk forms the cornerstone of the Gowli community's diet. Children begin their day with a glass of milk soon after waking up and continue to drink milk throughout the day, sometimes consuming it raw. Adults also reportedly prefer drinking milk over tea or coffee.

Children are generally given milk three times a day—in the morning, afternoon and evening, going up to five times. The study notes that milk from indigenous Pandharpuri and Dharwadi buffaloes are considered particularly tasty by the community, and milk and fermented dairy products are integral to their daily diet.

A staple food is amblee, prepared by fermenting cooked rice, and sometimes ragi, in curd for two to three days. The community also consumes butter, ghee and majjige saaru, a curry made with buttermilk. Fish, chicken and mutton are commonly eaten, including blood, organ meat and other offal.

Honey, medicinal plants, green leafy vegetables, roots, tubers and berries have traditionally formed part of the community's diet. However, the study notes that access to these foods has become increasingly difficult.

Children commonly eat milk and milk products, fermented rice, rice with sambar and eggs provided at anganwadis three days a week. Children up to three years receive take-home rations consisting of rice, milk powder and occasionally dal, while those aged three to six years are served milk, sometimes chikkis and broken wheat upma at anganwadis.