How did two-year-old stuck in borewell for 20 hours in Karnataka survive: Details

JD-S state President and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Satwik had won over death and came back to his parents. "Let him recover soon. The most challenging rescue mission has been successful and it is a matter of extreme joy. The whole state is indebted to the efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force and Emergency Services staff and police," he added.

BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai has stated the prayers of crores of people have yielded results after the 2-year-old boy came out alive. "My heartfelt congratulations to the staff members who carried out a 20-hour-long rescue operation. It is our duty to ensure that these mishaps won’t be repeated," he said.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, who is also the District Minister for Vijayapura, appreciated the efforts of teams involved in the successful rescue of the two-year-old child who fell into the borewell at Lachchana village in the district.

Expressing his happiness at the child alive, he hailed the efforts of the NDRF, the SDRF team, Fire personnel, and police who carried out an operation for about 20 hours. He also thanked local people for extending support to the operation and the district administration for coordinating the overall process.

After coming to know about the incident on Wednesday evening, the minister instructed the district administration to immediately commence rescue operations. He was in continuous contact with the district administration until the completion of the operation on Thursday afternoon.