How a Dalit woman and lawyers waged a 15-year battle to get a conviction in a caste crime

Govindaraju died in 2016, long before the High Court convicted his attackers in 2023 or the Supreme Court upheld the verdict in 2024.

Seeking justice, facing retaliation

Sachidananda, the Additional Sessions Judge who heard the case at the trial court, acquitted the attackers for four major reasons: he did not believe that the complaint itself was genuine; dismissed the testimonies of all the witnesses, including the people who were injured; ignored the motive for the attack that the prosecution had established; and threw out the medical evidence as well.

For the most part, the court did not adequately explain its reasons for rejecting the evidence, and where the court did give explanations, they were rather shocking.

Advocates who handle atrocity cases say they routinely see cases fall apart in court for the above said reasons, and that too only if victims do hold out during the trial. However, many victims of atrocities end up compromising with the aggressors out of fear, or due to the failure of the police and the district administration in implementing the protection measures outlined in the Atrocity Act for the complainants.

In the appeal filed in the High Court, Lakshmamma’s advocates argued that the acquittal should be set aside because the trial court had failed to appreciate the evidence and presented detailed arguments as to why the court had erred.

The FIR

To start with, the judge rejected the first information report (FIR) itself. One of the reasons for this was that the date of offence – August 14, 2008 – was written in a handwriting different from the rest of the complaint, which he interpreted as indicating that the date was “inserted to create a case against the accused persons”.

Lakshmamma’ advocates, however, argued in the High Court that the mere existence of over-writing on the FIR was not enough to treat the whole complaint as suspect.

Going through the sequence of events and the documents on record, the High Court said that the insertion of the date did not in any way prove that the FIR or the complaint were false and that the attack had indeed occurred on the said date. The High Court said that the trial court had erred and “thrown away the entire prosecution case as false and set up” without examining all the evidence. “The trial court cannot stop by just making an observation that the complaint and FIR are anti-dated. It has to state as to how the prosecution is benefited by it or the accused are prejudiced,” the High Court said.

Witness testimonies denounced

In their depositions before the court, each of the eight victims of the attack said that the attackers – whom they knew by name – entered their colony, hurled casteist abuses at them, and attacked them. They also described their injuries, which were corroborated by the wound certificates.

The judge however, raised doubts about their testimonies for various reasons.

For instance, he dismissed a man named Kempaobalaiah’s testimony and called him a “set up” witness because his mother had taken him inside their house during the attack. “This admission shows that he has not seen the alleged incident,” the judge observed. However, his deposition clearly showed that he had seen the attackers enter the colony and that his mother took him inside only after he got injured.

Similarly, the judge found issue with the “demeanour” of Manjunath, one of the injured men, and dismissed him as a “created witness”. “His demeanour shows that he is a created witness … His demeanour has been noted down in the deposition.” The judge also rejected Manjunath’s testimony saying that he returned to the colony after grazing goats only at 6 pm, and so it was “doubtful that he was present at the time of the alleged incident”. The court ignored Manjunath’s statement in his deposition that on the day of the attack, he had left home early and therefore returned early by 5.30 pm and had not only witnessed the attack, but had also been injured.

The judge rejected the testimony of another witness, Umesh, saying that although he had said that the attackers had damaged a bicycle, the police had not seized it. “This type of investigation by the police also creates a lot of doubt in the prosecution case.” In effect, the judge dismissed the testimony of this witness because the police had done a shoddy investigation.

Possibly the strangest reason Sachidananda gave for rejecting two of the witness’ testimonies is that they were Lakshmamma’s sons. “[Govindaraju and Narasimhamurthy] are the sons of the complainant. Naturally they depose in tune with their mother (sic).”

The High Court however, went into each of the testimonies in detail, and touching on the motive for the attack, said, “The cumulative reading of the evidence of the injured witness clearly prove the complicity of the accused persons and the reason for the assault carried out on them is the fact that [Shivamurthy] and [Dilip] choose to complain [against] the high-handed act of accused No 1 Sudeep in assaulting them when they went to work in the land of [Gopalkrishna]. They were angry that [Shivamurthy] and [Dilip] had the audacity to complain against them despite belonging to the Scheduled Caste. Being injured, their presence at the scene of the occurrence is guarantee the evidence of these witnesses lend support to the prosecution case. Absolutely, they have no motive to falsely implicate the accused persons. (sic)”

Motive ignored

Several witnesses told the trial court that they were aware of the reason for the attack because the attackers had shouted versions of “How dare a Dalit man file a complaint against us?” However, judge Sachidananda disregarded this and interpreted the first assault as a land dispute between Gopalkrishna and Sudeep. The judge concluded that Gopalkrishna had set up the complainant and others to take revenge against Sudeep.

Raghupathy and the other advocates submitted before the High Court that the trial court had wrongly interpreted the incident as a dispute between the attackers and Gopalkrishna. They said, “It is submitted that no such suggestion that Gopalkrishna had set up the complainant was made [by the defence] and the trial court has come to this finding with no evidence whatsoever to this effect.”

They also pointed out that Shivamurthy - who ran away in fear when he saw Sudeep and others enter the colony - and Dilip were witnesses to the first and second assault, which the trial court had failed to appreciate.

As Raghupathy observed, “It is important to establish the motive in criminal cases. Or else, the case can fall apart.”

Medical evidence disregarded

The trial court judge also rejected the medical evidence and the testimony of Dr Jagadeesh who issued the wound certificates. Sachidananda dismissed the certificates which corroborated the injuries described by the men and women who were attacked. The reason — the doctor had conceded to the defence counsel’s suggestion that the injuries could have occurred while doing agricultural work.

In their submission to the High Court, the advocates pointed out that seven people had been injured at the same time and that the injuries on the victims’ heads and foreheads were not related to occupational injuries that could occur while doing agricultural work.

Legal principles wrongly applied

As though the dismissing of evidence and testimonies weren’t bad enough, the trial court had even wrongly applied legal principles, as Lakshmamma’s advocates pointed out in the High Court.

Remarking that neither Lakshmamma nor the other injured witnesses knew the exact number of people who had participated in the rioting and assault, the judge said, “In the case of rioting, in particular in this case, there is possibility of many innocents [being] arrayed as accused persons and many actual assailants, who have committed atrocity [being] left out by the police without chargesheeting them. It is an established principle of criminal law that even 10 guilty persons may be acquitted, but one innocent should not be convicted. This principle is squarely applicable in this case. In this background, the evidence of the witnesses have to be scrutinised.”

Advocates representing Lakshmamma submitted to the High Court that this principle “has no application in this case in view of the fact that the evidence on record clearly points to the guilt of the accused.”

They also said that the trial court had “failed to conduct itself in the required manner in dealing with criminal cases … [E]ven cursorily glancing through the records of the case, it is unmistakably noticed that the justice-delivery system was being taken for a ride and literally allowed to be abused, misused, and manipulated by subterfuge. The court appears to be a silent spectator, mute to the manipulations, and preferred to be indifferent to sacrilege being committed to justice.”

When the single judge bench of the Karnataka High Court delivered the verdict on the appeal October 31, 2023, Justice JM Khazi said, that without examining the oral and documentary evidence placed on record, the trial court had “hurriedly come to a wrong conclusion that the prosecution failed to bring home guilt to the accused”.

Calling the trial court’s view “wholly unreasonable” and not “plausible” Justice Khazi said, “Certainly, there is non-consideration of evidence placed on record. There is also palpable misreading of evidence and consequently, the conclusions arrived at by the trial court is perverse.”

Justice Khazi convicted 10 of the accused (one of them had died by this time) and handed out sentences for the various offences, which are to run concurrently. It also imposed fines, which are to be given to Lakshmamma as compensation.

The attackers then approached the Supreme Court, which dismissed their appeal on August 13 this year, upholding the High Court’s verdict. The maximum punishment applicable for the offences is one year of jail. Since the attackers had spent some time in jail, they will have to serve the balance as part of their sentence.

Even though it has been more than two months since the Supreme Court upheld the conviction, the attackers are still at large. “They’re all going about the village,” Lakshmamma told TNM on Monday, October 28.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV could not be reached for comment. This story will be updated if and when he responds.

The aftermath of August 2008

The attack permanently altered life in the village. The Dalits of Dunda village no longer work for the Lingayats and Vokkaligas there. Instead, they do agricultural work in the neighbouring villages. “While the dominant caste people of those villages don’t do anything to us, they still ill-treat the Dalits of their own village,” Gangadhar said.

Sooner or later, they will be arrested, but after they serve their sentences, they will return to the village. “The fear is there, but where can we go? We just want them to leave us alone, leave our kids alone,” Lakshmamma said.

Their fears are not unfounded, as even after they filed the appeal in the High Court, the attackers tried to scuttle the case, and Lakshmamma came close to losing the battle without her knowledge.

Advocate Raghupathy spoke to TNM about this unexpected roadblock. “When the case came up for hearing, the advocates representing the accused told the court that a compromise would be reached with the victims. But we had no such instructions from our client. We were unable to reach Govindaraju, so we filed a legal notice based on the address we had, and contact was established again,” he said.

Govindaraju and Lakshmamma did not want to compromise, and so, the case continued in the High Court. As Lakshmamma recalled, “The advocates’ letter saved us.”

For now, she said, the attackers’ arrogance has been buried under the surface. “They don’t say anything to us openly because of the case. There’s a slight change in attitude.”